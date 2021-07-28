Golden Child releases a latin themed performance MV teaser for ‘Ra Pam Pam’

Golden Child have released a lot of material for their newest comeback and this time it is an amazing teaser! On July 28, Golden Child released an MV teaser for their comeback track ‘Ra Pam Pam’. The teaser was merely 27 seconds long but it managed to capture the hearts of fans and non-fans alike with their latin pop themed song and dance. Dressed in aztec printed and muted colour outfits, they dance in a beautifully fluid manner which makes their fans even more curious of their album concept.

The teaser takes place in two locations- in a desert, surrounded by rocks and on the terrace of a building that belongs to a dystopian world as they are encircled by UFOs. The only lines that can be heard are “Until the day this darkness falls, Until the stars explodes, Find their way back to me.” Which indicates that the members are trying to look for their loved ones in this broken world, which could be a connection to their previous comeback ‘Burn It’.

Many fans wonder if this album will be continuing the storyline from their previous comebacks like One (Lucid Dream) and Burn It. As soon as the teaser dropped, their fans took to Twitter to discuss and mull over the incredible video. One said, “ONE (Lucid Dream) and RA PAM PAM are connected or BURN IT and RA PAM PAM are connected?? RA PAM PAM happened after they woke up from their LUCID DREAM or RA PAM PAM happened after they killed all the zombies or cured the zombies in BURN IT?”.

'Game Changer', their second full-length album, along with their title track ‘Ra Pam Pam’ will be released on August 2 at 2:30 pm IST

