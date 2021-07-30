Golden Child releases tracklist and MV teaser for August Comeback

The wait is over! Golden Child is going to be back with their 2nd album 'GAME CHANGER’ in just 3 days! On 29 July the group released as MV Teaser for the title track ‘Ra Pam Pam’ followed by the tracklist for the album on 30 July. The album will include a total of 11 songs including solo and unit songs as well. The album will make its way to fans on 2 August at 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST).
The tracklist had the visuals of a crumpled paper with the names of all the songs, the members who will sing the song and the composers and writers for the tracks.
The brown and white tracklist matched with the aesthetics and concept of the comeback, giving an intense and serious vibe to the viewer.
Here’s the tracklist for ‘GAME CHANGER’.
골든차일드(Golden Child)
2nd Album [GAME CHANGER] : Track List
Title : Ra Pam Pam
2021.08.02 6PM RELEASE#GoldenChild #골든차일드#GAME_CHANGER #RaPamPam #20210802_6PM pic.twitter.com/NLkJu429WY
— GoldenChild (골든차일드) (@GoldenChild) July 30, 2021
The teaser, which was released by the group’s agency Woollim Entertainment on YouTube gives an intense movie-like vibe to the viewers. The teaser knitted a storyline of how the world gradually turns into ashes after a tsunami followed by man-made disasters ‘Project: Aether’ that engulfed the world into complete darkness.
However, the teaser ends with a positive message as the boys continue to live despite the despair, for themselves and the fans.
Here’s the teaser for ‘Ra Pam Pam’.
Many fans believe that the album will continue the storyline of Golden Child’s previous comebacks and are trying to decipher the meaning within the depths of the teaser.
Prior to this, the boy group released a ‘performance version’ teaser for ‘Ra Pam Pam’ which was shot in two very different locations and revealed the eye-catching choreography of the upcoming masterpiece.
Are you excited for Golden Child's comeback? Let us know in the comments below.