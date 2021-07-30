Golden Child releases tracklist and MV teaser for August Comeback

The wait is over! Golden Child is going to be back with their 2nd album 'GAME CHANGER’ in just 3 days! On 29 July the group released as MV Teaser for the title track ‘Ra Pam Pam’ followed by the tracklist for the album on 30 July. The album will include a total of 11 songs including solo and unit songs as well. The album will make its way to fans on 2 August at 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST).

The tracklist had the visuals of a crumpled paper with the names of all the songs, the members who will sing the song and the composers and writers for the tracks.

The brown and white tracklist matched with the aesthetics and concept of the comeback, giving an intense and serious vibe to the viewer.

Here’s the tracklist for ‘GAME CHANGER’.

The teaser, which was released by the group’s agency Woollim Entertainment on YouTube gives an intense movie-like vibe to the viewers. The teaser knitted a storyline of how the world gradually turns into ashes after a tsunami followed by man-made disasters ‘Project: Aether’ that engulfed the world into complete darkness.