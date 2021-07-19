Golden Child to return with their 2nd full length album on THIS date

Woollim Entertainment’s Golden Child released a new comeback teaser. Read ahead to know more.

On July 17, 2021, Golden Child released a 30 second teaser for their 2nd full length album through their YouTube Channel. This album is the first full-length album in about 1 year and 8 months since 'Re-boot' which was released in November 2019. In the teaser released, Golden Child members appeared one by one on a flickering black-and-white TV screen, announcing the countdown to their comeback. Golden Child exuded intense dark charisma and restrained sexiness, raising explosive expectations for their comeback.

At the end of the video, the release date was revealed with the phrase '2021.08.02', drawing keen interest from fans who have been waiting for Golden Child's new album. Golden Child's 5th mini-album 'YES.' released in January, sold more than 100,000 albums, recording the highest record sales ever. With the title song “Burn It”, they proved their name as a 'trend idol' by performing various activities, such as winning two music shows.

In addition, 'YES.' topped the iTunes K-Pop Album Chart in 14 foreign countries and regions as soon as it was released. It also proved its strong global influence by performing well on global charts, including being ranked in the top 10 in 5 countries and regions on the iTunes Top Albums chart.

Their last comeback ‘Burn It’ and ‘Breathe’ had contrasting in storylines, sets, lyrics, etc. ‘Burn It’ had a more dark and mysterious cinematic MV with emotional lyrics while ‘Breathe’ was a more lighthearted and school oriented story with sweet lyrics.

In other news, Jaehyun covered Shawn Mendes ‘If I Can’t Have You’ for Woollim’s ‘The Live’- a series where various artists from Woollim Entertainment perform dance or song covers. The cover was playful and definitely keeps you grooving!

ALSO READ: Golden Child’s Jaehyun’s cover for Woollim The Live 4 will steal your heart

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

Are you ready for the comeback? Share your excitement with Pinkvilla in the comments below.

Credits :Woollim Entertainment

Share your comment ×