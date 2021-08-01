Golden Child revealed spellbinding tracks in ‘Game Changer’ highlight medley

On the 31st of last month, Woollim Entertainment, the agency, posted a preview video of Golden Child's 2nd regular album 'GAME CHANGER' on the official YouTube channel. The preview video, which is 3 minutes and 20 seconds in length, includes the intro song 'Game Changer' of the same name as the album, the title song 'Ra Pam Pam', and the b-side song 'Bottom Of The Ocean'. ', 'Bangpare', 'Singing In The Rain', 'GAME', 'Spell (Place a spell)', 'Lets Fly Out', 'POPPIN', 'Feeling Feeling', and 'I Know', a total of 11 track highlights are included. The album, along with the title track ‘Ra Pam Pam’ MV, will be released on August 2 at 4:30 pm IST.

Both the title song and the b-side songs boasted a high level of intricacy and thought and also managed to captivate the ears at once. The insurmountable colorful genres proved the limitless musical spectrum of Golden Child. In particular, after the opening of the tracklist, unit songs of a different combination and Lee Dae-yeol's solo song interested the global fans.

The title song 'Ra Pam Pam' is a song that takes its title from an onomatopoeia that expresses the sound of the heart beating, and it is a song that contains the heartbreaking will to move toward hope in an anxious and chaotic situation. It is not an EDM genre, but Moombahton, which mainly features brass instruments, flutes, and percussion sounds unique to South American music.

B-sides such as ‘Bottom of the ocean’, ‘Spell’, ‘Bangpare’ and ‘I Know’ are different in genre and sounds. ‘Bottom of the ocean’ is possibly their only English track in the album and has an alternative rock feel with the instrumental forward melody and uplifting lyrics. ‘Bangpare’ is another onomatopoeia that expresses the sound of a trumpet and is usually used in happy occasions. The song, too, has a latin feel to it mixed with House. ‘Spell’ is a more K-pop centric song- EDM genre with a performative element. ‘I Know’ is the closing track and sounds like one too- with the somber instrumental, as if they are saying goodbye to their listeners.

'Ra Pam Pam' is the work of Danke and Stardust, who worked with several popular K-pop singers, and is a perfect fit for Golden Child, which is full of understated intensity. Jangjun and Tag also participated in the rap making of the title song this time, showing off their musical abilities.

Golden Child, who raised the comeback fever to the highest level through the album preview video, is expected to leave a 'legendary album' as a 'game changer'. True to their group name, they will be shining brightly and true to their album title, the songs will definitely ‘change’ the mindsets of the non-fans for good.

