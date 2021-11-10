Golden Child’s Bomin’s ‘Shadow Beauty’ and CIX’s Bae Jin Young’s ‘User Not Found’ unveil interesting posters

On November 10th, KakaoTV and KOK TV/WATCHA unveiled posters for the dramas ‘Shadow Beauty’ and ‘User Not Found’ respectively and we are extremely excited to see what else these stories have in store for us. 'Shadow Beauty' is a drama depicting the double life of a high school girl Koo Ae Jin (Shim Dal Gi), who is bullied at school but lives as a gorgeous star 'Genie' on social media.

In the released group poster, Shim Dal Gi (Koo Ae Jin), Choi Bomin (Kim Ho In), Lee Na Kyung (Jinny), and Hong Seok (Lee Jin Sung) are included in one cut. In the midst of contrasting light and shadow over the figure of four people, the phrase ‘who is the real you that has been hidden’ is added, raising curiosity. In the character poster, you can get a glimpse of the narratives of four people: Koo Ae Jin , Kim Ho In , Lee Jin Sung , and Yang Ha Neul.

Koo Ae Jin, who is bullied by her friends at school, conveys a heavy resonance with her eyes that contain all emotions. The words 'I know that people have no interest or feelings in my tears.’ gives us an insight to the broken and empty girl.

Class leader Kim Ho In, like Koo Ae Jin , is exuding the force of a model student. Here's the hardened eyes and ‘There are so many things about you that I’m curious about… What about you?’ was added.

Next, trainee Lee Jinseong , who dreams of becoming an idol, boasts a warm visual. Especially, the warmth of being the only friend to the lonely Koo Ae Jin is felt in the words of ‘Hey, I believe anything you say. Isn’t that weird?’

The last one is Yang Ha Neul, who is tormenting Koo Ae Jin.From the pose with arms crossed to the sharp eyes and says ‘Do you think people are insignificant and not worth taking seriously? You ugly witch!’

‘User Not Found’ is a drama about two female transfer students who share the same name and form a secret pact to swap identities in order to start afresh at their new school. The drama stars Shin So Hyun and Han Ye Ji, who play the two female students both named Yoo Min Jae. CIX’s Bae Jinyoung plays Shin Yi Joon, Ahn Se Min plays Shin Hye Joon, and Jung Hyun Ji plays Han Ji Wan. The new poster hints at the potential couple between Shin So Hyun and Bae Jin Young’s characters, prompting curiosity as to how her secret will impact his life as the most popular student in school, who is prickly on the outside and soft on the inside.

ALSO READ: ‘Squid Game’ director confirms season 2 with the return of THIS character

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

What do you think of the posters? Let us know in the comments below.