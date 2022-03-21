Golden Child’s Daeyeol confirms military enlistment date with an emotional handwritten note

Golden Child held '2022 GOLDEN CHILD CONCERT - Play' in Seoul on February 5th and 6th and met directly with fans after about two years. In particular, a surprise event was held for Daeyeol at the end of the performance. It was prepared by other members and fans to support Daeyeol, who announced that he was about to enlist in the military through the concert.

He tearfully expressed his happiness at being able to meet his fans before he enlisted in the military on March 29. Then, on March 21, he took to Twitter to confirm the news with the fans that weren’t able to attend the concert. He encapsulated all his feelings in the note saying that despite confirming his enlistment in February, it felt more personal writing a note before leaving. He also said that the fans should continue to love and support the group as he quietly does his duty towards the country and will surely see them soon!

Lee Dae Yeol, better known by his stage name Daeyeol, is a South Korean singer, and the leader of the boy band Golden Child. He was featured on Woollim Entertainment’s pre-debut project, W Project, where he released a dance performance video alongside Dong Hyun and Jae Seok. Daeyeol also starred as the male lead in the music video for Toheart's song ‘Tell Me Why’ and in the TV series My Lovely Girl as San Ah, a member of the fictional boy band ‘Infinite Power’, alongside co-member Y and INFINITE's Hoya and L.

