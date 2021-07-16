Golden Child’s Jaehyun’s cover for Woollim The Live 4 will steal your heart

Golden Child’s Jaehyun covers Shawn Mendes “If I Can’t Have You'' for Woollim The Live 4. Read ahead to know more

Woollim conducted a series known as ‘The Live’ which began in June 2018 with a cover of Wind (Jung Seung Hwan) by Golden Child’s Jibeom and since then, many groups under Woollim such as Lovelyz, Drippin’, etc covered songs by famous artists. For ‘The Live’ Season 4, the latest cover of Shawn Mendes’ ‘If I Can’t Have You’ by Golden Child’s Jaehyun stole the hearts of fans. The cover was released on July 15 on their Youtube Channel

The song fit his character and on stage presence as he sang with ease and his pronunciation was flawless. He took over the stage with his powerful vocals and playful persona. His casual denim outfit further emphasised his boyish look and handsome visuals.

Golden Child’s Daeyeol also covered ‘With My Tears’ by Seo Ji Won and it was an emotional feat. His mature vocals, blinging visuals and aesthetic background made the song feel more emotional as well. Their last comeback was in January with their mini-album ‘Yes’ and a cinematic groovy MV for the title track ‘Burn It’ which gained popularity instantly for the acting, storyline, choreography and song. They soon released an MV for their B-side ‘Breathe’, which was more light hearted and delicate as compared to Burn It.

In other news, Woollim Entertainment announced on July 13 that they would be postponing Golden Child's upcoming solo concert, 'Summer Breeze'. Initially, Golden Child were scheduled to hold their 'Summer Breeze' offline concert from July 17-18 at Seoul's Bluesquare Mastercard Hall. However, due to the recent surge in Covid 19 cases, the group has decided to postpone their concert to a later date. The agency further revealed that they will notify fans of the new concert dates once social distancing guidelines are lifted and the number of Covid cases reduced. They requested fans to get a refund on their tickets and await the announcement of new concert dates by fans.

ALSO READ: Golden Child Bomin is set to feature opposite Shim Dalgi in new Kakao TV drama

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

Which other covers in The Live series have you heard? Share with Pinkvilla in the comments below

Credits :Woollim Entertainment

Share your comment ×