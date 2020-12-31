Golden Child’s Jaehyun tests COVID negative; Woollim Entertainment CONFIRMS the band’s return to promotions

Woollim Entertainment just revealed that Golden Child will be soon making their comeback after all members tested covid negative.

Golden Child is ready to make their comeback! The band’s agency Woollim Entertainment recently announced that fortunately all members of Golden Child recently tested negative of all COVID tests and symptoms and will soon be returning to their promotions. For the unversed, at the start of December, all 10 Golden Child members had to halt their activities after one of the band members Jaehyun fell ill and was tested COVID positive. Jaehyun followed all the safety guidelines quarantined in isolation for 15 days, other members also took the same precautions and abided by health protocol measures.

Today, Woollim Entertainment finally announced that following the band’s quarantine, all members have tested negative of COVID and the group will be resuming all activities soon. Their full statement detailed the same incidents and confirmed that the Bong Jaehyun recent test came out as negative and he has been nursed back to health. The clarified that the other Golden Child members who were in self-quarantine just as a precautionary measure as they were in close contact with Jaehyun, also tested negative in their final tests. Now, the group that had stopped all promotions due to self-quarantine, will be resuming their activities and plan to greet their fans.

The agency then apologised for causing concern of fans and the public and ensured that they will take care of their health and safety in better measures from now on. They also said that while every member has recovered, the group and the agency will take all health precautions for their loving fans, now and in future.

