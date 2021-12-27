Golden Child’s Joochan joins NU’EST’s Baekho in the upcoming slice of life musical ‘Equal’

Golden Child’s Joochan will take on the role of Nikola in the musical 'Equal', which will be open to the audience on December 31st. Set in 17th century Europe, where witches and heretic hunts were rampant, the play reflects on today's chaotic times due to pandemics and conspiracy theories.

After finishing the last performance of the musical 'Altar Boyz' on December 24th, Joochan foretells a different transformation with 'Equal’. Joochan is expected to completely fascinate the audience by fully demonstrating his unparalleled control of the stage by playing Nikola, a person who always lives at home due to an incurable disease and has a sensitive and delicate personality.

Joochan, who took his first successful step as a musical actor through his first musical challenge 'Sonata of the Goat' last year, has proven all of his acting, singing ability, and representation of character, which has become stronger with 'Altar Boyz'.

NU’EST’s Baekho will be playing the role of ‘Theo’, a dear friend of Nicola, who struggles to save him from the fatal disease as the village’s doctor. Baekho, who successfully finished his first musical debut with the creative musical 'Song of the Sun' in May, and continued his rise in the new industry with the musical 'Altar Boyz' in December and will change the atmosphere with the new musical 'Equal' as he takes on a sweet personality compared to his brooding character in ‘Altar Boyz’.

'Equal', starring Joochan , will be held at Uniplex Hall 1 in Seoul from December 31st to February 20, 2022, and will also be held online through Meta Theater, a global platform specializing in performances.

What do you think of the cast choice? Let us know in the comments below.