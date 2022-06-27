Golden Child’s rapper TAG to rejoin group activities after recovering from poor liver condition

On June 27, Woollim Entertainment, the agency, announced TAG's health status and future activities through an official position.

The agency said, "Last month, TAG came to the hospital due to poor condition and underwent a thorough examination. As a result of the medical team's recommendation that he needs treatment and rest, he stopped all schedules and focused on treatment and recovery. He has improved and will resume his Golden Child activities according to the expert opinion that he can be active and his will to resume his activities."

They also asked, "Please give a lot of support and love to Golden Child’s TAG, who will greet you again with a bright image."

Here’s the full statement:

“Hello. This is Woollim Entertainment.

First of all, we would like to thank the fans for their unstinting love and concern. We will inform you about the current health status and future activities of Golden Child member TAG. Since before, his condition has improved a lot through continuous examination and treatment, and he plans to resume his Golden Child activities according to the doctor's opinion that he can be active and his will to resume his activities. We would like to inform you that he plans to join Golden Child activities in the future, excluding overseas schedules.

Last month, the TAG visited the hospital due to poor physical condition and underwent a thorough examination. Following the recommendation of the medical staff that treatment and rest were necessary, TAG stopped all schedules and focused on treatment and recovery.

We will do our best to ensure that all artists are healthy and active. We ask for your support and love for Golden Child’s TAG, who will greet you again with a bright image.

Thank You”

