Golden Child’s Seungmin, Donghyun and Jaehyun give a unique perspective to summer love in ‘That Feeling’

On the 8th, Woollim Entertainment, the agency, released the music video for the unit song 'That Feeling' by Bong Jae-hyun, Bae Seung-min, and Kim Dong-hyun, which was included in Golden Child's 2nd regular album 'GAME CHANGER', through the official YouTube channel on September 8th. 'That Feeling' is a song with lyrics that delicately express each other's feelings when starting love with cute words and sentences. The sound of piano, guitar, drums and brass harmonizes to create a warm atmosphere.

In the music video, Bong Jae-hyun, Bae Seung-min, and Kim Dong-hyun headed to the blue sea in a convertible car. The three drew a picture of their happy youth while enjoying a free drive or playing cute pranks on the beach. In particular, despite the fact that it was filmed with a smartphone without any special equipment, it attracted attention by boasting a solid level of perfection. Sensational editing using SNS feed and live broadcasting format heightened the fun of watching the video.

Golden Child directly planned and filmed the music video for the unit song 'Game Changer' through its own content 'Music Video Competition'. Bong Jaehyun, Bae Seungmin, and Kim Donghyun of 'That Feeling', Choi Bo-min and Hong Joo-chan on 'Singing In The Rain', Lee JangJun and Y, who united with 'POPPIN', 'GAME' unit TAG and Kim Jibeom became one team. Lee Dae-yeol, who sang the solo song 'We Flow Out of the Window', started making a music video by himself. Golden Child's self-produced music video will be released one by one at 10 PM every day until the 10th.

Y and JangJun show their incredible acting and comedy skills in the self-directed MV for the B-Side track ‘POPPIN’. They share a senior (JangJun) and subordinate (Y) relationship, where JangJun basically acts like a ‘kkondae’ a Korean word that means an older person acting as a condescending person towards the younger generation or a person working at a lower position. Y is extremely frustrated by his senior’s performance and eventually bursts with pent up anger and irritation.

