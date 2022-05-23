Golden Child’s TAG to focus on nursing back to health; Woollim Entertainment updates fans

Golden Child's agency, Woollim Entertainment, said in an official press release on May 23, "TAG was admitted to a general hospital on the morning of May 18th and underwent a detailed examination according to the opinion of a specialist due to a difficult condition." According to the agency, TAG was diagnosed with poor liver condition after the first examination. However, it has been confirmed that the condition has improved significantly with continuous examination and treatment by the medical staff.

The agency added, "Based on the medical staff's recommendations and the judgment that the stability of TAG is our priority, we will do our best to recover for the time being." As a result, TAG temporarily stops activities and concentrates on rest. Team schedules, such as the Golden Child tour in the US, will be held with 8 members excluding TAG for the time being.

This is the full text:-

“This is Woollim Entertainment.

First of all, We would like to express my gratitude to the fans who always send unsparing love to Golden Child. We would like to inform fans about Golden Child member TAG's health status and future activities.

TAG was admitted to a general hospital on the morning of May 18th according to the opinion of a specialist due to a difficult condition recently and performed a detailed examination. As a result of the initial examination, it was confirmed that the liver was not in good condition.

However, in accordance with the recommendations of the medical staff and the judgment that the stability of TAG is our priority, we plan to do our best to help him recover for the time being. We apologize again for causing concern to many fans with this sudden news.”

