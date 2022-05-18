Golden Child’s TAG hospitalised due to poor health; Woollim Entertainment responds to liver failure reports

Earlier today on May 18, a South Korean media outlet reported that boy group Golden Child’s member TAG was hospitalised on account of acute liver failure. The report stated further, that TAG was in critical condition at the time of writing, and was in the intensive care unit of a University Hospital in Gangnam, Seoul, and in urgent need of a liver transplant.

Shortly after this, Golden Child’s agency Woollim Entertainment responded to these reports, denying them and reassuring the fans that TAG was not in a critical condition at all, and had instead undergone tests at a hospital earlier today on account of poor health. The agency stated, “At present, he is not in a critical condition at all,” and continued, “Recently his condition took a turn for the worse, because of which he visited the hospital this morning (May 18), and underwent various tests, and is currently awaiting the results."

Wishing for a speedy recovery for Golden Child's TAG.

