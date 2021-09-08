Golden Child’s Y and JangJun are the resident comedians in the MV for ‘POPPIN’

Y and JangJun show their incredible acting and comedy skills in the self-directed MV for the B-Side track ‘POPPIN’. They share a senior (JangJun) and subordinate (Y) relationship, where JangJun basically acts like a ‘kkondae’ a Korean word that means an older person acting as a condescending person towards the younger generation or a person working at a lower position. Y is extremely frustrated by his senior’s performance and eventually bursts with pent up anger and irritation.

Shot with only CCTVs and GoPros added a bit more chaos and fuzzy feeling along with their comedic arguments and skits. JangJun Lee brushed up on Y without any time of trial, and Y got tired of the constant nagging. When Y, who could not stand it, complained, JangJun was embarrassed, and at that moment he recalled the memory of being scolded by his boss in the past. Since then, JangJun has changed 180 degrees by lovingly serving Y with coffee and giving encouragement. The ending, in which A and Eul's relationship was completely turned upside down, brought joy and laughter at the same time. The last two of the music video showed off their bright energy as they danced happily in the office decorated with various balloons and silver foil curtains in matching all-black outfits.

Golden Child directly planned and filmed the music video for the unit song 'Game Changer' through its own content 'Music Video Competition'. JangJun and Y of 'Poppin', Choi Bo-min and Hong Joo-chan on 'Singing In The Rain' together, Bong Jae-hyun, Bae Seung-min, Kim Dong-hyun, and 'GAME' united in 'Feeling Feeling' unit. TAG and Kim Ji-beom formed a team. Lee Dae-yeol, who sang the solo song 'We Flow Out of the Window', started making a music video by himself. Golden Child's self-produced music video will be released one by one at 6:30 PM IST every day until September 10th.

