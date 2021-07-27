Golden Child smoulder with their unwavering gaze in new photos for ‘GAME CHANGER’

The summer just got hotter!

The boys of Golden Child are here to take your breath away with sizzling new photos ahead of their ‘GAME CHANGER’ comeback. Golden Child will be releasing their second full-length album ‘GAME CHANGER’ on 2 August at 2 PM KST (2:30 PM IST). The album was announced on 19 July with a mysterious comeback poster.

Their comeback activities began with the release of individual concept photos and simultaneously individual concept films of the same two members every day. The individual photos showed all the members in their own zones as they looked flawless in different settings suiting their taste. Similarly, the individual films had a charm of their own for each member with a melancholic or soft sound for some and a fast-paced, hyper-active beat for the others. Golden Child charms were on full display with each release, leaving the fans wanting more.

The first group concept photo was dropped on 26 July which had the boys dressed in loose-fitting shirts and a casual vibe staring right at the viewer unhindered. All the members’ solo concept photos matching the theme and style of the group as a whole were also shared on the same day. Today, on 27 July, the second group concept photo has been posted across all the official social media accounts of Golden Child. With a dark green infused with black outfits theme, the boys stand on a staircase in front of a gold gate. Their solo images took an enticing route for any onlookers.

Looking at the visuals of the Golden Child boys in all these photos and films has us anticipating their upcoming album. We wonder what they have in store for us.

