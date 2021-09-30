Golden Child unveil cryptic and coded images for the second repackaged album ‘DDARA’

On September 30, Golden Child surprisingly drops a coded video that shows the name of the album and some more words that indicate the comeback. Each picture is hazy or zoomed in, leaving the fans curious about what the images could mean. With the detective and vintage theme, the latest comeback will probably be the most different.

Golden Child dropped a pictorial concept trailer on September 26 and we cannot stop admiring their mature looks! Each member looks dashing in the three piece suits, looking like detectives as well as the ethereal and fantasy-like outfits with the frills and see-through ensembles. On September 16, news outlets reported that the group will release another album in the coming month. Soon, their agency confirmed the news by stating that a repackaged album of the 2nd Album ‘DDARA’.

In the first jacket image opened earlier, Golden Child transformed into a gambler with a 'luxury chic' mood and got a hot response. This second jacket image showed off a different charm with a perfect visual in the background of a luxurious gallery. Wearing a white shirt, vest, and black suit pants, Golden Child's appearance like a nobleman exuded an irreplaceable aura that could not be approached.

The individual jacket image drew attention with the appearance of Golden Child posing in various poses with the statue. In particular, Choi Bomin showed the standard of 'sculptural visual' by perfectly digesting the unique hairstyle with a brightly colored bridge.

The management company said, "Golden Child, who raised the comeback fever with the jacket image, is planning to present more complete music and spectacular performances through this album, so global fans are paying keen attention." Meanwhile, Golden Child's 2nd full-length repackage, 'DDARA', will be released on various music sites at 2:30 pm IST on the 5th of October.

