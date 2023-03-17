Golden Child’s Bomin cast alongside Park Ji Hoo and Jo Joon Young in new webtoon based drama Spirit Fingers?

Golden Child’s Choi Bomin continues his 'acting days'. According to a South Korean media outlet on March 17th, Choi Bomin was cast as the lead role in 'Spirit Fingers'.

Based on a popular webtoon, 'Spirit Fingers' is a healing high-teen romance that shows what it is like to find a job that makes your heart beat through Song Woo Yeon, a 'crazy' high school girl, and how the world can change if you speak out and love yourself. In the drama, Choi Bomin plays Koo Seon Ho, the vice president of Spirit Fingers.

Choi Bomin, who has established himself as an actress by appearing in various works such as 'A-Teen 2', 'Melting Me Softly', '18 Again', and 'Shadow Beauty', as well as Golden Child activities, 'acting hard' with 'Spirit Fingers'. Choi Bomin suffered a facial fracture in September of last year and took a break from activities after surgery. After delivering the news that his condition has improved through steady treatment in February, he resumes full-fledged activities with 'Spirit Fingers'. Expectations are growing as to what kind of growth and transformation Choi Bomin, who will appear in a drama in about two years, will show through 'Spirit Fingers'. 'Spirit Fingers' is under discussion, and writer Jeong Yoon Jung, who wrote 'Misaeng' and 'The Bride of Habaek', will contribute as a creator.

Park Ji Hoo and Jo Joon Young:

Park Ji Hoo was reportedly offered the role of Song Woo Yeon. Born in 2003 and turning 20, Park Ji Hoo debuted in the 2016 movie 'Vanishing Time' and gained much popularity last year through the Netflix original series 'All of Us Are Dead' and the tvN drama 'Little Women'. Meanwhile, 'Spirit Fingers' is scheduled to be produced in 12 episodes. Jo Jun-young plays the main character 'Nam Ki Jung' in the new drama 'Spirit Fingers'. Jo Joon Young, who was previously selected as the main character of TVING’s 'Everything We've Loved' and raised expectations, continues to play an active role as a 'comic ripping man' (a man who seems to have come out of a cartoon) youth star.

