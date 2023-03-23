Golden Child’s Bomin confirmed to take on main role in upcoming webtoon-based drama Spirit Fingers

Golden Child’s Bomin has been confirmed to star in an upcoming drama series based on a popular webtoon. The K-pop idol will be taking on his first-ever lead role in a TV drama, much to the excitement of his fans.

What do we know about Spirit Fingers?

The upcoming drama is titled ‘Spirit Fingers’ and is based on the popular webtoon of the same name. Bomin will be playing the role of Koo Seon Ho an attractive and talented artist who also holds the position of vice president at Spirit Fingers, a group comprised of unique individuals. He has harbored feelings for his long-time friend and Spirit Fingers President, Nam Geu Rin, for seven years.

The drama follows the life of Song Woo Yeon, a high school student who is afraid and timid. She is always aware of her surroundings and the people around her, which makes it difficult for her to express her own feelings. However, throughout the drama, viewers will see Song Woo Yeon discover what truly makes her heart skip a beat and learn to love herself. The story aims to show how the world changes when one finds their voice and self-love.

In February, it was announced that Park Ji Hu is being considered for the role of Song Woo Yeon.

Bomin’s acting career

Bomin debuted in 2017 as a member of Golden Child and gradually started taking up different roles in dramas as well. This isn't the first time Bomin has dabbled in acting. He made his acting debut in 2019 with Playlist Studio web drama drama ‘A-Teen 2’. He then featured in ‘18 Again’, ‘Shadow Beauty’, and ‘Melting Me Softly.’ However, ‘Spirits Fingers’ will mark his first leading role, and fans are excited to see what he brings to the table. Last year in September, Bomin took a brief hiatus from all of his activities due to a facial injury and only recently returned to his official schedule.

Fans of Golden Child and Bomin are eagerly anticipating the release of ‘Spirits Fingers’. With its talented cast and thrilling storyline, the drama promises to be a hit. Keep an eye out for more news and updates as the release date approaches.

