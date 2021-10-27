Golden Child's Bomin & PENTAGON's Hongseok starrer 'Shadow Beauty' unveils intriguing poster & 1st teaser

November is filled with some exciting mini K-dramas, and one such drama we are looking forward to is 'Shadow Beauty'. Based on a popular webtoon, 'Shadow Beauty' is about a female high school student named Goo Ae Jin, who is bullied and a loner at school but is a social media star and influencer named 'Genie' online.

Rookie actress Shim Dal Gi stars as Goo Ae Jin, Golden Child’s Bomin stars as class president Kim Ho In, and PENTAGON’s Hongseok stars as idol trainee Lee Jin Sung. Fans are in for a double treat as the makers unveil an intriguing drama poster and a chilling teaser video. In the poster one can see Goo Ae Jin seated on her bed, the only light reflecting on her face is that from her phone screen. A gleeful smile plays on her lips as she channels her alter ego persona - social media influencer 'Genie'.

You can check out the poster below:

The makers also unveiled a chilling new teaser video. Our protagonist is checking her social media mentions when suddenly a mysterious voice haunts the living daylights out of her. Check out the intriguing teaser video below.

You can check out the video below:

Choi Bomin plays the character of Kim Ho In. Kim Ho In is the class representative and a hard-working student. Everyone thinks of him as a good, diligent student with respectable manners. But just like everyone else, he too is holding on to a secret that can never come to light. Hongseok has been confirmed for the role of Lee Jin Sung, a visual idol trainee in 'Shadow Beauty'. Lee Jin Sung is a character who is unable to fit in with his friends due to the reason that he is an idol trainee. However, he is the only friend who takes care of Goo Ae Jin, played by Shim Dal Gi, who frequently gets hurt from comments on her appearance. Lee Jin Sung acts as a ray of light for Goo Ae Jin in the jungle-like high school, and will likely show off his heart-fluttering charms.

The web series is based on the popular webtoon of the same name, which attracted more than 700,000 subscribers and received a rating of 9.1 out of 10 points by readers. ‘Shadow Beauty’ will be of 13 episodes and each episode is 20 minutes long. It will premiere on Kakao TV on November 20.

