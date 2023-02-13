Golden Child’s Bomin to return to official activities after taking break for facial fracture

In a new statement shared by his agency, Woollim Entertainment, it was revealed that Bomin would return to official activities and end his hiatus of almost 5 months. On September 29, it was revealed that the Golden Child member had suffered a facial injury while playing golf where a wooden golf club hit his face and he was taken to examine the hit immediately after. It was found to be a facial fracture that required surgery due to which the idol went on a temporary hiatus to focus on his recovery.

On February 13, it was announced via a new statement that Bomin will be returning after sufficient rest. The company said that though the Golden Child member is continuing his treatment while undergoing rehabilitation, he will participate in the group’s upcoming schedules and begin his solo activities as well. This decision was taken in consultation with his medical team.

About Bomin

Choi Bomin, known as Bomin, is a South Korean singer, actor, dancer, host and entertainment personality. Debuting first with Golden Child, he has received a lot of attention for his handsome face as the youngest member of the group. His various idol activities include being the MC for the KBS2 music show called ‘Music Bank’ which he hosted alongside actress Shin Ye Eun for one year. Moreover, Bomin is continuing to take steps as an actor starting with a role in ‘A-TEEN 2’. He has since acted in the K-dramas ‘melting Me Softly’ starring Ji Chang Wook and Won Ji Ah in lead roles as well as ‘18 Again’ with Kim Ha Neul, Lee Do Hyun and Yoon Sang Hyun as main characters. Following his return to solo promotions, fans are looking forward to his next project as an actor.

About Golden Child

The boy group was formed by Woollim Entertainment and went on to debut on August 28, 2017 with their first EP ‘Gol-cha!’. After the departure of member Jaeseok in January 2018, the group has continued as a ten-piece with Daeyeol, Y, Jangjun, Tag, Seungmin, Jaehyun, Jibeom, Donghyun, Joochan and Bomin. Following their participation in the Mnet idol group survival program, ‘Road to Kingdom’, the group received much-deserved fame and has continued to rise, showcasing their musical style.