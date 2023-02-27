Golden Child’s Y to release digital single ahead of enlisting for mandatory military service

Golden Child member Choi Sung Yoon, who is known by his stage name Y, will be the next from the group to start his mandatory military service. He will be the second one from his team following member and leader Daeyeol to enlist for service and will be vacating his position as the temporary leader. Y, who is the main vocalist of the group, will be enlisting on March 20, however, the agency notified the fans that there will not be a special event to send him off, in order to avoid crowding at the training site.

Woollim Entertainment shared the news of Y’s military enlistment in an official notice. Here’s what they said:

“Hello,

This is Woollim Entertainment.

We notify you about the enlistment of Golden Child member Y (Choi SungYun)

Y (Choi SungYun) will fulfil his required time with the military by enlisting in the army on March 20, 2023.

The entrance ceremony is a time to be observed by military personnel and their families only, and please understand that there is no separate event to prevent safety accidents due to on-site congestion.

Considering that it is a time to be by military personnel, please refrain from visiting fans.

In addition, a digital single album prepared by Y (Choi SungYun) for fans before enlisting in the army will be released in mid-March and will meet with fans through broadcasts.

We ask for your continued support and encouragement for Y (Choi SungYun) until he finishes his military service and comes back.

Thank you.”