GOLDEN: DJ Snake teases BTS Jungkook's stunning vocals in Please Don't Change preview

BTS’ Jungkook is gearing up for the release of his debut album GOLDEN on November 3. The highly awaited work of the K-pop idol includes a star-studded collaboration lineup. From Shawn Mendes to Ed Sheeran, DJ Snake, and More, the album is going to be the next extravaganza in the global music scene. Heightening the anticipation, DJ Snake released a preview of Please Don't Change, leaving fans in a frenzy.

Preview of BTS' Jungkook & DJ Snake's Please Don't Change

On October 31, the French music producer and DJ, known globally as DJ Snake released a sixteen-second teaser glimpsing his upcoming collab with BTS' Jungkook. The teaser showcases a snippet of the song Please Don't Change from the GOLDEN album. In the video, Jungkook is shown inside a phone booth, nervously calling a number in the hopes of receiving a response but ultimately coming up empty-handed. The song's background continued to repeat the lyrics Please Don't Change in the meantime.

Take a look at the teaser!

BTS' Jungkook’s major collaborations for GOLDEN

Apart from DJ Snake, Jungkook will also be collaborating with Jamaican-American DJ group Major Lazer for the song Closer To You. ED Sheeran has been credited for working on the track Yes or No. Whereas, Shawn Mendes collaborated on the song Hate You. Standing Next To You, the title track of the album will be rolled out in collaboration with renowned names such as Andrew Watt, Cirkut, Henry Walter, Ali Tamposi, and Jon Billion.

BTS’ Jungkook drops GOLDEN’s preview

On October 30, the Euphoria singer, took to his social media to drop a glimpse of GOLDEN. A three-minute teaser was dropped by BIGHIT MUSIC, glimpsing all eleven tracks of the song, each telling a different tale. The teaser video starts with Jungkook’s second digital single 3D featuring Jack Harlow. Cut to the next scene we see a glimpse of the upcoming track Closer to You featuring Major Lazer. The first digital single of the BTS’ youngest member Seven featuring Latto, grabs the third transition of the video followed by the title track Standing Next to You. Yes or No, Please Don't Change, Hate You were previewed in the middle. The video concluded with featuring the last three tracks Somebody, Too Sad to Dance, and Shot Glass of Tears.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: BTS’ Jungkook, The Kid Laroi, and Central Cee's TOO MUCH debuts at No. 44 on Billboard Hot 100 chart