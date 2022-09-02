The Golden Spoon Teaser: BTOB’s Sungjae loses Jung Chaeyeon once he swaps his life with Lee Jong Won

The released teaser video shows Sungjae (Lee Seung Cheon) and Jung Chaeyeon (Na Joo Hee) fighting each other. Then, the golden spoon reflected and added significance for a while, while Jung Chaeyeon's "Lee Seung Cheon. The sweet kiss scene between Sungjae and Jung Chaeyeon along with the line saying, "I like it," makes viewers' hearts flutter.

On the other hand, when Sungjae and Jung Chaeyeon call each other's names and try to get closer, Lee Jong Won (playing the role of Hwang Tae Yong) presses Sungjae's shoulder to get up and approaches Jung Chaeyeon, raising curiosity. Jung Chaeyeon said to Lee Jong Won, who was shoulder to shoulder with her, "Seung Cheon feels a little unfamiliar today," but in Sungjae's affectionate eyes, "Why has Tae Yong changed so much?"

At the end of the video, Sungjae said, “He’s not the Lee Seung Cheon you like.” “Even if it’s different! What does it have to do with you? Seung Cheon is just Seung Cheon,” along with Jeong Chaeyeon's resolute line, the figures of Sungjae and Jung Chaeyeon looking at each other affectionately were drawn, raising the viewer's excitement index. Meanwhile, MBC's new drama 'The Golden Spoon' is scheduled to premiere on September 23.

The drama follows Lee Seung Cheon (Sungjae) who is a high school student. His family is poor and he hates living in a poor environment. One day, he happens to meet an old woman. The old woman tells him that "If you buy this gold spoon for $3 from me, you can change your parents. You'll eat 3 meals with this gold spoon with someone your age and at their house. That person's parents will then become your parents."

Lee Seung Cheon buys the gold spoon from the old woman and eats 3 times at his friend Hwang Tae Yong’s house. Hwang Tae Yong’s father runs a large company. Soon, Lee Seung Cheon’s life changes.

