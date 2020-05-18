Goldie Behl’s youth series Rejctx2 is binge worthy say audience

Goldie Behl’s recent project Rejctx season 2, which was released recently, has received a thumbs up from the audience.

Director and producer Goldie Behl has definitely got his finger on the pulse of the web space. After Rejctx season 1 and Hello Mini, his latest directorial venture Rejctx2 is being hailed as one of the best shows to come out in the youth genre.

The OTT circuit is surely all thrilled about this youth venture which is a step up from season one. Rejctx season one introduced us to the world of Jefferson World School and it’s various students with their conflicts with oneself and others, season 2 is grittier and bolder with the suspense level touching new heights.

The musical thriller was the first youth-based series made in the thriller space. Behl cast all newcomers for the show and it was entirely shot in Thailand.

The new season also sees the digital debut of Esha Gupta who plays Officer Rene and is set on a mission to unearth the secrets about these students of Jefferson High School.

The show which is about the young and restless has been directed well by Behl who gets this space and the conflicts of the younger generation really well. In the narrative, one sees various youth issues being addressed which haven’t been dealt with so far on any other show. It is the language of the show as well as it’s openness to deal with teen issues that makes it a trendsetter among the younger audiences.

Under his company, Rose Audio Visuals Private limited Behl, over the last 2 years has been focussing on content that has an instant connect with the youth while also making it fun, edgy and completely with the times.

