GOLDMEDALIST announces Seo Ye Ji’s exit from the upcoming drama Island

The K-Drama world is notorious for the controversies that forever cling to a celebrity. It’s Okay Not To Be Okay’s lead star, Seo Ye Ji was embroiled in multiple controversies, all around the same time. She even cancelled her press conference for her recent movie Recalled, which was released last month. Today, Sports Trend reported that Seo Ye Ji will not be taking part in the upcoming OCN drama titled Island.

According to Sports Trend, GOLDMEDALIST, Seo Ye ji’s agency announced, ‘A mutual decision is made for Seo ye Ji to not star in ‘Island’.’ The drama was creating quite a buzz since the heartthrob Kim Nam Gil was confirmed as one of the lead roles and ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo is still in talks for playing the other lead role. As the drama is based on a dark theme, many fans are looking forward to it. The company will now be working on casting a new actress for the role.

However, Seo Ye Ji choosing to not star in the drama doesn’t come off as much of a surprise. Since the controversies started occurring, there were already multiple reports of brands cutting their ongoing and future deals with the actress. It even left the fans divided as she rose to fame with her cold hearted character Ko Moon Young in It’s Okay To Not Be Okay, leading many to believe that she might actually be like the character.

She was targeted by a netizen who claimed to be with her in school and claimed that Seo Ye Ji bullied her in class. She was then entangled in another controversy surrounding her fake educational background, mistreating staff and the biggest one being manipulating her ex-boyfriend Kim Jung Hyun during his filming of the drama Time, by Dispatch going out of their way to reveal private text messages of the actors.

Things have been a bit calm for Seo Ye Ji as of now. Audience will have to wait and see what the future holds for the actress.

What do you think about the controversy stirring up and Seo Ye Ji’s backing from the show? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below.

