GOLDMEDALIST clarifies Kim Sae Ron visited Kim Soo Hyun’s apartment during her vacation; dismisses Garosero claims

GOLDMEDALIST clarifies that Kim Sae Ron visited Kim Soo Hyun’s apartment during her vacation, with his family present, and dismisses Garosero’s claims as false and misleading.
The relationship between late actress Kim Sae Ron and actor Kim Soo Hyun has recently come under heavy scrutiny after the YouTube channel Garosero Research Institute spotlighted it in a series of controversial videos. The channel claimed that Kim Soo Hyun had dated Kim Sae Ron when she was still a middle school student—allegations that quickly spread across social media and stirred public backlash.
Garosero Research Institute previously alleged that a late-night meeting between Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Sae Ron happened in June 2018, pointing to a photo where the two were reportedly drinking soju together at 11:20 p.m. However, the context tells a different story, as Kim Soo Hyun’s agency, GOLDMEDALIST, clarifies that it was Kim Sae Ron who visited Kim Soo Hyun at his family’s apartment that night. His family was present during the visit, and the two were not in a romantic relationship at the time.
The man in the photo circulated by Garosero was not Kim Soo Hyun, as per GOLDMEDALIST. Furthermore, it was confirmed that Kim Soo Hyun had never visited Kim Sae Ron's Ilsan residence. The photograph in question was taken in June 2018, when Kim Sae Ron—at the time 19 years old—visited Kim Soo Hyun’s family apartment in the Seongsu Dong area.
In response to the ongoing harassment and alleged defamation, Kim Soo Hyun's agency, GOLDMEDALIST, filed an additional lawsuit on April 1, 2025, against Kim Se Eui, the operator of Garosero, for violating the Stalking Punishment Act.
Kim Soo Hyun also held a tearful press conference on March 31, 2025. He acknowledged that he had dated late actress Kim Sae Ron but firmly stated that their relationship began only after she was legally an adult. Kim Soo Hyun also revealed that he was not involved in Kim Sae Ron's death.
