The Gone Game 2 Trailer: Sanjay Kapoor, Shweta Tripathi starrer web series is back with unexpected twists

The trailer for the second season of thriller series, 'The Gone Game 2' was unveiled on Wednesday. The series, directed by Abhishek Sengupta, stars Sanjay Kapoor, Arjun Mathur, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Shriya Pilgaonkar, and Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Harleen Sethi and Amit Jairath.

Season 2, which spans 5 episodes, dives into the post-pandemic world where secrets of the lockdown are exposed, and the Gujral family is under a new, more dangerous threat.

Commenting on the launch of season 2, actor Sanjay Kapoor said "Season 1 of the show received a lot of appreciation from the critics and the audiences alike. Be it the concept or the storyline, we managed to break the iceberg and create a space in audiences' hearts."

"Amidst the Covid restrictions, it was a memorable experience to shoot the series as we were backed with an encouraging cast and crew. The gripping trailer has definitely gotten me excited, and I really hope that the audiences appreciate our efforts in Season 2", he added

Talking about the essence of the series, actor Arjun Mathur said, "'The Gone Game' series is a mix of everything - creative storytelling, a gripping plot, a stellar cast and crew and a multi-talented director who has brilliantly brought it all together. This roller coaster ride is punctuated with double crosses and secrets coming to light."

"While the experience of shooting Season 1 was uniquely challenging and exciting, Season 2 was no less than a bumpy ride of its own. Shooting this series outside of our homes, in the physical presence of our co-actors is something we were all waiting for. I really hope that Season Two creates a space in people's hearts just as Season One did", he said further.

Shweta Tripathi Sharma said, "'The Gone Game' began smack in the middle of the lockdown. Covid definitely acted like our biggest villain in that sense but we also learnt to not allow the pandemic to hamper our spirit and devised ways to work around it. The biggest impact it had on us was the style of storytelling that had to be adapted to the narrative and it worked out in our favour overall! As actors, our work is very collaborative when it comes to translating a story on the screen that needs an entire team of people working both behind and in front of the camera."

Recollecting her experience of shooting the series, the actress further mentioned, "I remember shooting for the first season at home. I live with six other people at home and shooting for the show at home not only meant that I was my own stylist, make-up and hair artist, but also that I had to give a head-up to six other people at home that they won't be able to enter a certain part of the house because of the shoot."

"I went and thanked all the departments, especially after this experience. The Gone Game excites me because it's something that nobody in the country had attempted before! It was a breakthrough step forward in terms of storytelling and shooting style", Shweta added.

'The Gone Game 2', produced by Bodhitree Multimedia, will start streaming from July 7 on OTT platform Voot Select.

