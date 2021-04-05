GONE MV: BLACKPINK's Rosé looks breathtaking as she paints a pretty heartbreaking picture

BLACKPINK's Rosé suffers in soft lighting and lovely clothes in the new music video for the b-side track, Gone. Read on to find out.

BLACKPINK's golden-voiced songstress Rosé is on a roll! In the past month, she has successfully released her debut solo album R, with the title track On The Ground, accompanied by a music video and the b-side track Gone. R debuted with a thunderous response from fans across the world, making waves on streaming platforms like Spotify and YouTube. She successfully launched her own Youtube channel and took centre-stage on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon, all in a span of a month!

Earlier in the month, when a fan asked if she will be dropping the music video for b-side track Gone, Rosé teased the fan with a playful laugh and replied, "Release of ‘GONE,’ when? Mm, that’s a secret; I’m not going to tell you. But very, very soon." This pretty much confirmed Rosé's plans for releasing new music, and, on April 5, 12 am KST, Rosé dropped the music video for Gone.

In the music video for Gone, one can see Rosé nursing a broken heart all by herself. Paint-like colours, decorative apartment room and soft lighting aid Rosé's bitter-sweet b-side track Gone. The peppy tune of the track and the beautiful aesthetics almost make you forget that she is actually unhappy and heartbroken! Rosé looks breathtakingly beautiful, arguably the prettiest she has looked in recent times and her angelic vocals are laced with heartfelt emotions, that only a talented vocalist like Rosé can bring about.

You can watch the enchanting music video below:

ALSO READ: BLACKPINK's Rosé unveils alluring new teaser photo for b side track, Gone

Did you like the music video for Gone? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.

Credits :BLACKPINK YouTube

Share your comment ×