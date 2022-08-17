Gong Hyo Jin and Kevin Oh to get married in October; Management SOOP confirms

It’s official, actress Gong Hyo Jin and singer Kevin Oh are getting married! On August 17, Gong Hyo Jin’s agency Management SOOP released an official notice to various South Korean media outlets, confirming, “Gong Hyo Jin and Kevin Oh are about to start a new part of their lives together.” Further, the notice also shares that the two stars will be exchanging vows in October, in a private ceremony.

Earlier this year, it was reported that Gong Hyo Jin caught the bouquet at her close friend Son Ye Jin’s wedding to Hyun Bin. Following this, reports emerged that Gong Hyo Jin and Kevin Oh are engaged and will be tying the knot this year. At the time, Management SOOP responded by confirming that Gong Hyo Jin and Kevin Oh were indeed dating, there was “nothing fixed about marriage” at the time. Since then, the two stars had been openly dating.

Read Management SOOP’s recent statement confirming Gong Hyo Jin and Kevin Oh’s upcoming marriage, below:

“Hello, this is Management SOOP. This is to share some news about our agency’s actress, Gong Hyo Jin.

Gong Hyo Jin and Kevin Oh are about to start a new part of their lives together.

According to the wishes of the two, their wedding will be held privately in October with only their close ones in attendance. We ask for your understanding about the fact we cannot share the specifics regarding the date and place in detail.

We ask for your blessings and encouragement for the future of the two, who will be taking their precious first steps into a new chapter of their lives.

Thank you.”

Congratulations to Gong Hyo Jin and Kevin Oh!