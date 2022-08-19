Gong Hyo Jin and Kevin Oh: Singer pens a heartfelt letter to fans; Couple to release new song?

Earlier this year when Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin got married surrounded by their friends and family, actress Gong Hyo Jin caught the bouquet at the wedding which prompted rumors about her upcoming marriage and her relationship. Following this, her agency Management SOOP confirmed that she was indeed dating singer Kevin Oh but had no plans of marriage so far.

On August 17, the talent agency relayed the news of her fall wedding with the singer. Following the announcement, wishes for the couple poured in from all around the world. Kevin Oh took to his Instagram account to share the news on his end and revealed in a heartfelt letter addressed to his fans, penned on the notes of his phone. He called their love “full” and “daunting”, writing about his “best friend for life” and “soulmate”. Kevin Oh further expressed his happiness on being able to call Gong Hyo Jin his wife, soon.

In his letter, he also revealed that the couple will be getting married in his hometown in the USA, in the presence of his family and talked about a quiet fall wedding. He noted that marrying South Korea’s beloved actress away from her homeland where they could have a public wedding, was in a way selfish of him. Check out the full letter below.

Moreover, the post included the music sheet of what appears to be a song called, “Dawn when you and I were asleep” (literal translation). Kevin Oh can be seen as a composer of the song. Interestingly, Gong Hyo Jin’s name has been written down as the lyricist. We wonder if the world will be able to listen to the song anytime soon.

