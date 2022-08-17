Gong Hyo Jin and Kevin Oh wedding announcement: Fans pour love and good wishes upon happy news

Earlier today, Gong Hyo Jin’s agency Management SOOP released an official statement, announcing the actress’ upcoming marriage to singer Kevin Oh. According to the statement, the two stars will be exchanging vows in October of this year in a private ceremony attended by their close ones.

This news comes after Gong Hyo Jin and Kevin Oh’s relationship was revealed earlier this year, and confirmed by Management SOOP. Reportedly, the couple has been dating for about two years, and their friends had already been in the know about their relationship before it had been revealed.

After the news of Gong Hyo Jin and Kevin Oh’s upcoming marriage broke earlier today, fans of the two stars took to social media to shower love and good wishes upon the couple.

Check out some reactions, below:

Actress Gong Hyo Jin began her career in 1999, through a role in the movie ‘Memento Mori’. Through her extensive career spanning over two decades, the actress has received much love for roles in projects like ‘Emergency Act 19’, ‘Crush and Blue’, ‘Pasta’, and more. In recent times, Gong Hyo Jin has gained much acclaim for her performances in ‘It’s Okay, That’s Love’, ‘The Producers’, and in particular, ‘When the Camellia Blooms’, among her other projects.

Kevin Oh is a singer-songwriter, who participated in the talent show series ‘Superstar K’ in its seventh season, and emerged as its winner. Following this, he went on to release his first extended play ‘Stardust’, in 2017. In 2019, Kevin Oh went on to participate in ‘Superband’, where he made it to the semifinals.

Congratulations to Gong Hyo Jin and Kevin Oh!

