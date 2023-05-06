Gong Hyo Jin calls Steven Yeun-Ali Wong's Netflix series Beef ‘one of the best shows she’s ever seen’

On May 6, Gong Hyo Jin took to Instagram Story to talk about the new Netflix series Beef starring Steven Yeeun and Ali Wong and like us, she absolutely loved the drama comedy. She showed the last scene of the series with the caption ‘One of the best shows I’ve ever seen’. She gushed over the limited series and like us drama fans, she took to Instagram to explain her love for it!

About Beef and Gong Hyo Jin:

Beef is a 2023 American dark comedy drama television series created by Korean director Lee Sung Jin for Netflix. It stars Steven Yeun and Ali Wong as Danny Cho and Amy Lau, two people whose involvement in a road rage incident pits them against each other. Upon its release, the series received critical acclaim for the writing and the main characters acting. Gong Hyo Jin is best known for her leading role in the film Crush and Blush, as well as for her popular television series Sang Doo! Let's Go to School, Thank You, Pasta, The Greatest Love, Master's Sun, It's Okay, That's Love, The Producers, Don't Dare to Dream, and When the Camellia Blooms.

Gong Hyo Jin’s activities:

On April 19th, 'Ask the Stars' said that after filming on April 12th, they plan to start preparing for post-production to meet domestic and foreign viewers."'Ask the Stars' is a drama in which romantic comedy master Seo Sook Hyang and delicate directing master Park Shin Woo collaborated again after 'Jealousy Incarnate'. In addition, the meeting between Lee Min Ho, who plays a doctor, and Gong Hyo Jin, who plays Eve Kim, also drew attention. As it is a drama set in space, many VFX (Visual Effects) will be used. Therefore, after cranking up the filming, the post-production work to improve the quality of the drama begins. The production team of 'Ask the Stars' said, "We are using various filming techniques to express the weightless state inside the spaceship, the feast of stars outside the space station, and the vast scenery of the universe, so it would be nice to have visual expectations."

ALSO READ: TOMORROW X TOGETHER breaks personal record as The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION crosses 3 million album sales

Advertisement