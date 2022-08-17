Gong Hyo Jin & Kevin Oh: 5 things we know about the star couple so far

Management SOOP released a statement announcing the marriage plans of their artist Gong Hyo Jin and singer Kevin Oh. They revealed that the two will be starting a new part of their lives together by getting married in October, in the presence of their family and close friends. So far no details about the date or location have been made public.

Here are 5 things that we know about the couple so far.

Dating news:

The couple was revealed to be dating following a unique incident at superstar couple Son Ye Jin and Hyun Bin’s wedding where Gong Hyo Jin caught the bride’s bouquet. Soon, reports of her marriage began doing the rounds and her agency confirmed that the actress was indeed dating Kevin Oh but there were no plans of a wedding so far. Kevin Oh’s letter:

Following the confirmation, Kevin Oh wrote to his fans and revealed that he was hesitating to tell them the good news and felt bad for not having told them first instead of learning about it in an article. He said that he was meeting a person sincerely. 2 years:

Soon, reports about the duration of their relationship were released. According to them, the couple has been dating for 2 years and had good feelings about each other. However, no plans of their marriage were made until that point. Hints:

Keen onlookers later noted that the actress had previously dropped hints about her relationship however they were none the wiser. Gong Hyo Jin is said to have shared one of his songs to her Instagram story. On another day the actress also reportedly accidentally shared his picture on her social media, before quickly deleting it. Friends:

It has been said that the couple’s friends had already known about their relationship but did not reveal anything as it was the artist’s private life. Gong Hyo Jin and her group were reportedly also invited to one of Kevin Oh’s concerts.

