Gong Hyo Jin & Lee Min Ho in talks to headline 40 billion KRW project ‘Ask the Stars’

Gong Hyo Jin and Lee Min Ho have been offered the lead roles in the upcoming space setting drama ‘Ask the Stars’. The new pair might take on the roles of an astronaut and a space tourist in the Sci-Fi romantic comedy that has been penned by the writer of the drama ‘Pasta’, Seo Sook Hyang who has reportedly been working on the project for the last three years.

The drama is said to have a filming set of a space station that costs around 40 billion KRW (approximately 33.8 million USD). With such a large budget in place and the two well known actors who will be paired for the first time together, ‘Ask the Stars’ will be a first of its kind outer space drama in the Korean industry, being called a ‘space station romantic comedy’.

Gong Hyo Jin’s agency has responded that the artist has indeed received the offer and is reviewing it. Gong Hyo Jin has previously worked with the writer on ‘Pasta’ and ‘Jealousy Incarnate’ and has had a successful run. She was last seen in the 2019 drama ‘When the Camellia Blooms’ in the role of a single mother opposite Kang Ha Neul.

Meanwhile, there has been no update from Lee Min Ho’s end. He recently returned from the US after attending the LACMA Art + Film Gala and visiting ‘The Heirs’ set. Lee Min Ho’s next is set to be Apple TV+’s much-anticipated ‘Pachinko’ that is expected to air soon.

