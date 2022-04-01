Gong Hyo Jin reportedly to get married soon: Bouquet catch at Hyun Bin & Son Ye Jin’s wedding was a hint?

According to media outlet Sports Chosun’s exclusive report, actress Gong Hyo Jin and singer Kevin Oh are engaged and will be tying the knot this year. The report adds that Kevin Oh has already proposed, and the two have been sharing the news with their near ones.

Just yesterday, Gong Hyo Jin caught the bouquet at close friend Son Ye Jin’s wedding to Hyun Bin. According to tradition, the brides toss their bouquets over their shoulders and into a group of single women. Whoever catches the bouquet is supposedly ‘next’ to walk down the aisle.

It seems as though the bouquet found its right match when it landed with Gong Hyo Jin who celebrated the catch happily as could be seen in videos from the wedding.

At the time, fans were overjoyed, imagining all the famous ‘grooms’ who could walk down the aisle with the ‘When the Camellia Blooms’ star. Some popular names turned out to be actors So Ji Sub and Jo In Sung, her past co-stars, along with Lee Min Ho who she is set to work with next, on ‘Ask the Stars’. Kevin Oh is a singer born in the United States, who gained popularity after winning the show ‘Superstar K7’ in 2015, and also made it to the semifinals of ‘Superband’. Gong Hyo Jin’s agency Management SOOP has responded to Sports Chosun’s report in a statement shared with TenAsia, confirming that Gong Hyo Jin and Kevin Oh are indeed dating, but there is nothing fixed in regards to marriage as of present. Reportedly, the agency’s representative shared, “Gong Hyo Jin is in a relationship with Kevin Oh. They have a good meeting, “ adding, “There is nothing fixed about marriage. We will let you know if there is any good news.”

