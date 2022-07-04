Gong Hyo Jin’s ‘When the Camellia Blooms’, ‘It’s Okay, That’s Love’ & more: Which K-Drama is your favourite?

South Korean actress Gong Hyo Jin first debuted as a model, before making her debut through a supporting role in the 1999 horror film ‘Memento Mori’. With her role in the 2001 series ‘Wonderful Months’, Gong Hyo Jin won Best New Actress and in the TV category at the Baeksang Arts Awards.

Her breakthrough year came about in 2002, with leading roles in ‘Emergency Act 19’ and ‘A Bizarre Love Triangle’. Since then, the actress has gone on to play a number of notable roles in both films and dramas, including ‘Family Ties’, ‘Crush and Blush’, ‘Love Fiction’, ‘Be with You’, ‘Single Rider’, ‘Sang Doo! Let’s Go to School’, ‘Thank You’, ‘Pasta’, and more.

In more recent years, some of Gong Hyo Jin’s most loved roles have been through series like ‘It’s Okay, That’s Love’, ‘The Producers’ (2015) and the smash-hit ‘When the Camellia Blooms’ (2019). Which of the rom-com queen’s dramas is your personal favourite?

