Gong Hyo Jin shares sweet pic ahead of wedding with Kevin Oh; Agency confirms marriage
Superstar actress Gong Hyo Jin is now married to singer Kevin Oh.
Gong Hyo Jin is married! Fans of the Korean actress can celebrate with the beauty herself as she begins a new path in her life. Announced in August, the ‘It’s Okay, That’s Love’ famed actor has wed her beau of over 2 years, popular singer Kevin Oh in a private ceremony in New York, USA.
Wedding:
On October 11, her agency Management SOOP had confirmed that the actress will be holding her wedding ceremony in New York according to the local time. Only her close acquaintances as well as family members were revealed to have been invited for the small affair in the singer’s hometown. Gong Hyo Jin’s best friends Jung Ryeo Won and Uhm Ji Won were reportedly in attendance for the event.
Teaser:
Though Gong Hyo Jin kept most of the event’s details under the wraps, she shared a sweet message for her then-to-be husband through a post on Instagram. In what seems to be her wedding outfit- a white bridal dress, the actress can be seen barefoot, with a net gown falling around her. A pair of worn sneakers with red socks lie at her feet. Gong Hyo Jin has captioned the post, “my one and only..i’m ready!”, aimed towards Kevin Oh.
Agency’s confirmation:
Through media sources, her management label confirmed Gong Hyo Jin’s marriage adding her to the list of famous Korean celebrities to get married this year including Park Shin Hye and Choi Tae Joon as well as Son Ye Jin and Hyun Bin, among others. The latter’s wedding ceremony served as the hint for fans to learn about Gong Hyo Jin’s relationship while they also speculated about her then-unannounced marriage because of her catching of the wedding bouquet.
Congratulations to the couple!
Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Snapchat
ALSO READ: Gong Hyo Jin and Kevin Oh: Singer pens a heartfelt letter to fans; Couple to release new song?