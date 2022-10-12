Gong Hyo Jin shares sweet pic ahead of wedding with Kevin Oh; Agency confirms marriage

Gong Hyo Jin is married! Fans of the Korean actress can celebrate with the beauty herself as she begins a new path in her life. Announced in August, the ‘It’s Okay, That’s Love’ famed actor has wed her beau of over 2 years, popular singer Kevin Oh in a private ceremony in New York, USA.

Wedding:

On October 11, her agency Management SOOP had confirmed that the actress will be holding her wedding ceremony in New York according to the local time. Only her close acquaintances as well as family members were revealed to have been invited for the small affair in the singer’s hometown. Gong Hyo Jin’s best friends Jung Ryeo Won and Uhm Ji Won were reportedly in attendance for the event.