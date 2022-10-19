Gong Hyo Jin shares wedding ceremony and outfit details; Son Ye Jin, Shin Min Ah and more react

South Korean superstar, actress Gong Hyo Jin married beau Kevin Oh in a private wedding on October 11, in New York City, USA. After announcing their romance earlier this year, the couple tied the knot surrounded by close friends and family, away in Kevin Oh’s hometown. The actress kept most of the details hidden from the world, and is now sharing peeks from the ceremony, much to her fans’ delight. Gong Hyo Jin returned to South Korea via the Incheon International Airport on October 18, a week after her wedding. She made her solo return with now-husband Kevin Oh nowhere in sight, reportedly for resuming the filming of ‘Ask the Stars’. It was confirmed by her agency Management SOOP that she will be back on the filming site this week as a lot of schedules were missed due to her wedding.

Rings and couple watch

Her first update came through as the two could be seen holding hands, with their wedding rings glistening in the sunlight. Matching watches adorned their hands while Gong Hyo Jin and Kevin Oh’s face could be seen side by side, she smiling at him and he kissing their joined hands. She captioned the photo with ‘J U S T M A R R I E D !’

Venue and decor

The actress then revealed the venue of the ceremony which appeared to be under a gazebo or makeshift tent like spot. Vibrant inverted flower arrangements dangled from a veil with delicate lights. All the guests seemed to be staring ahead, ready to capture the two’s precious moments.

Wedding gift

Gong Hyo Jin gave a peek at the wedding gift probably meant for the guests. Holding a box full of colorful sweets in casual attire, she looked happier than ever as she captioned it, “I’m still bingle bingle”, expressing her excited feelings.

Wedding dress and shoes

In a new post, she shared a look at her footwear which appeared to be from Spanish designer Manolo Blahnik’s wedding shoes collection. Two white dressers as well as a polka dotted veil, a yellow bouquet and another yellow dress graced the next photo. One balloon sleeved and another with lace, full sleeves, Gong Hyo Jin seems to have chosen the balloon sleeved one for her main ceremony as she carried a bouquet full of multicolored flowers of different types. The next photo displayed a beautiful deep back which accentuated the actress’ figure as she set her hair.

In an Instagram story shared by the actress, it was revealed that the dress which was first revealed with the actress wearing a pair of sneakers under a net gown happened to be from Maison Valentino, the creative director for the luxury fashion brand Valentino. Gong Hyo Jin could be seen gleaming at the camera in a mini-dress with a see-through layering on top and her trusted sneakers.