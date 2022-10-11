Gong Hyo Jin to marry Kevin Oh in New York TODAY; Details revealed

Ceremony: Gong Hyo Jin’s agency, Management SOOP shared the details of the star’s wedding that will be taking place on October 11 local time in New York, surrounded by acquaintances and family. Reportedly, the bride’s close friends Jung Ryeo Won and Uhm Ji Won will be there to lend their love and support to the actress.

Gong Hyo Jin and Kevin Oh ’s stars have aligned as the couple ties knot on October 11 (October 12 Korean time) in New York, United States. Away from the eyes, the couple will wed in a private ceremony.

Dating timeline:

It is known that Gong Hyo Jin and Kevin Oh have been in a relationship since 2020. There was talk about Kevin Oh inviting the actress and her friends to his shows. Infact, Gong Hyo Jin once shared a post on her Instagram listening to his song ‘Anytime, Anywhere’, which did raise suspicion among her fans, but it soon died down. The couple has posted photos from similar locations, now that fans have begun looking back at them.

Earlier this year, Gong Hyo Jin attended close friend Son Ye Jin’s wedding to Hyun Bin where she caught the bouquet at the end of the ceremony. This caused more rumors to fly around regarding her love-life. Soon, her agency confirmed that the actress was indeed in a relationship but there were no plans of a wedding.

On August 17, Management SOOP confirmed that their artist will be marrying Kevin Oh in October, however the rest of the details were kept under wraps. The singer then shared an update with his fans where he told them that they will be marrying in his hometown in a small fall wedding.

