Gong Myung and Kim Min Ha’s Way Back Love confirms April premiere with official poster and teaser release

Gong Myung, known for his role in Lovers of the Red Sky, and Kim Min Ha from Pachinko have teamed up for a new TVING series called Way Back Love. This coming-of-age fantasy romance drama has locked in its premiere date, generating excitement among fans of the genre. The show's producers also unveiled an official poster and teaser on March 5, offering a sneak peek into the plot and characters of the mini K-drama.

Way Back Love follows Kim Ram U ( Gong Myung ) as he reconnects with his high school best friend and first love, Jung Hui Wan ( Kim Min Ha ). However, their meeting takes place years after his death. The drama's poster features the two leads seated in a classroom, radiating a warm aura of youthful vitality and innocence. It also includes a close-up shot of their hands holding their name tags. The context of the shot is explained in the teaser, where the two of them decide to swap identities while in school.

This unique, plot-driven series consists of six episodes, with the first two set to premiere on April 3.

Many students speculate that the two must have swapped names because they are dating. Although they like each other, they never express their feelings.

The teaser video features Kim Ram U enthusiastically sharing with Jung Hui Wan that he has discovered something he is passionate about. However, the lively atmosphere quickly shifts to a melancholic tone. The scene then jumps forward in time, showing a 24-year-old Jung Hui Wan, who has lost her will to live.

The scene then shifts to a 24-year-old Jung Hui Wan, who has lost her will to live. Just as she has only a week left to live, Kim Ram U appears at her door, calling her by his name—just like they did back in school. She looks stunned at the unbelievable sight of someone who died four years ago.

Now a grim reaper, he reveals that he has an important reason for visiting her. With a longing expression, he asks her a heartfelt question: "Didn't you miss me all this time?"