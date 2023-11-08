Gong Myung takes on role of Grim Reaper in upcoming fantasy romance with Kim Min Ha

Gong Mung and Kim Min Ha will be appearing in the upcoming fantasy drama. The project which is based on a novel is scheduled to release in 2025 as of now. Kim Min Ha has previously worked in the popular period piece Pachinko and took the lead as a young Kim Sun Ja. Gong Myung has also worked in hit series like Lovers of the Red Sky and The Bride of Habeak.

Gong Myung and Kim Min Ha to star in fantasy romance

Extreme Jobs star Gong Myung and Pachinko star Kim Min Ha have been confirmed to take lead roles in an upcoming romance fantasy by TVING on November 8. The project is based on a novel by the author Seo Eun Chae. A Week Before I Die (literal translation) is an intriguing story of a human and the Grim Reaper crossing paths. The series will be directed by Choi Ha Na who directed the film More Than Family.

The story revolves around a young girl in her early 20s, Jung Hee Wan, who withdraws from society and spends her time not doing much. One day she gets to know that she only has a week to live. This is when she comes across Ram Woo who was an old friend of hers and had passed away six years ago. Her childhood friend now appears as a Grim Reaper before her. The two together make the most of Hee Wan's remaining time and try to fulfill her bucket list. The story is a heartwarming tale of love, friendship, youth, and life.

More about Kim Min Ha and Gong Myung

Kim Min Ha is most well-known for taking on the role of Kim Sun Ja in the international project by Apple TV+ titled Pachinko. The drama was based on the popular novel of the same title and chronicles the three generations of a South Korean family who moved to Japan. Some of her other works also include School 2017, Parents of Justice, and The Call.

Gong Myung made his debut as an actor in 2013 with the film, If You Were Me 6. Since then he has appeared in several hit movies and dramas like Extreme Jobs, The Bride of Habeak, Be Melodramatic, The Lovers of the Red Sky, and more.

