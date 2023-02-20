Gong Yoo and Seo Hyun Jin in talks to lead romance drama Trunk

Gong Yoo may be returning with a romance drama finally and this new pairing could not have been better! On February 20 it was reported that actors Gong Yoo and Seo Hyun Jin have been approached to lead a new romance drama whose working title track has been revealed as 'Trunk'.

Seo Hyun Jin and Gong Yoo are in talks for the roles of Noh In Ji and Han Jung Won respectively. Their agency, Management SOOP has confirmed the offers and responded by saying that the actors are viewing them positively.

The upcoming romance series is set to follow the lives of two people who do not go along with the concept of marriage. It is based on a fixed-term marriage service agency named NM that fixes its clients with a marriage life alongside their desired spouse. Herein, Noh In Ji is the deputy head of the agency who chooses to stay single even though her career revolves around marriage. Meanwhile, a music producer Han Jung Won finds himself discovering deception in marriages.

PD Kim Gyu Tae of 'Our Blues', 'Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo', 'It’s Okay, That’s Love', 'Live' and more will be leading the production while scriptwriter Park Eun Young who has previously worked on 'Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth' will be joining as the writer.

About Seo Hyun Jin

The South Korean actress has been well known for her roles in dramas like 'Another Miss Oh', 'Temperature of Love', 'The Beauty Inside', 'You Are My Spring', 'Dr. Romantic', and more recently in 'Why Her'. Acing the romance genre with all her past roles, she has perfected her stance as a powerful female lead, fitting very well with the character description for Noh In Ji.

About Gong Yoo

An unparalleled force in the world of Hallyu, Gong Yoo is looking to return with a romance role in a long time. Ever since the global fame of 'Goblin' or 'Guardian: The Lonely and Great God', he has only appeared in a brief role in 'Squid Game' and then in the role of an exploration team leader enroute space in 'The Silent Sea' alongside a couple of movie roles. However, his comeback with the romance genre has been highly anticipated.