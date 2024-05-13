Gong Yoo exudes warmth and looks endearingly at Tang Wei in new stills from upcoming movie Wonderland; see PICS

Gong Yoo, the top South Korean actor who has an unbeatable fan following both nationally and internationally is set to make a special cameo in the upcoming sci-fi movie Wonderland. Ahead, of its theatrical release the stills of Gong Yoo’s special appearance have been unveiled. Gong Yoo in the new stills from Wonderland exudes warmth and takes the role of an AI character.

Gong Yoo is a warm and caring AI character and shares a special bond with Tang Wei

Wonderland is a forthcoming sci-fi and fantasy movie with a striking ensemble star cast of Tang Wei, Bae Suzy, Choi Woo Shik, Park Bo Gum, and Jung Yu Mi. Along with them, Gong Yoo is also set to make a special appearance in the movie.

Gong Yoo’s special cameo in the movie has got fans super excited to see the famous actor back on the big screen in an unseen role. Gong Yoo is one of the biggest stars from South Korea and unsurprisingly his appearance in the movie is one of the most awaited things.

Ahead of Wonderland's theatrical release in June, the first stills featuring Gong Yoo have been unveiled. Gong Yoo will be seen playing the role of an AI character, Sung Joon who is given the duty to manage the virtual world. He communicates with the planners of the service.

In the first still, Gong Yoo can be seen standing exuding warmth and charisma with a slight smile on his face.

The other still on the other hand gives fans a highly awaited glimpse of Gong Yoo and Tang Wei’s exceptional chemistry in the movie. Gong Yoo’s Sung Joon is giving the most captivating smile while he looks endearingly at AI Bai Li (Tang Wei). Gong Yoo looks after Tang Wei’s emotional changes. She is also a recreated AI character made by the Wonderland service.

More about Wonderland

Wonderland is set to have a theatrical release on June 5, 2024. The story of the movie follows people who use the Wonderland virtual world services to reunite with their lost loved ones. The Wonderland service recreates these loved ones by analyzing day-to-day data and artificial intelligence. The movie is also slated to be released by Netflix in selected regions.

