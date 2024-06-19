Gong Yoo, GOT7’s BamBam, Jackson, NCT’s Yuta and more celebs snapped in smart fits at Louis Vuitton show; PICS

On June 18, Louis Vuitton‘s Men’s Spring Summer 2025 show took place during Paris Fashion Week, drawing significant attention for its notable lineup of K-pop idols and Korean TV stars. The event stood out with a larger-than-usual presence of these celebrities, who mingled not only amongst themselves but also with Hollywood personalities, creating a buzz across the internet.

SEVENTEEN’s THE8. Gong Yoo, GOT7’s BamBam, Jackson’s Paris Fashion Week’s Louis Vuitton show appearance

Gong Yoo

Actor Gong Yoo, recognized for his roles in Goblin and Squid Game, has been an ambassador for the brand for several years. At the recent Louis Vuitton Men’s Spring Summer 2025 show during Paris Fashion Week, he sported a casual yet stylish ensemble featuring a white blazer paired with short blue denim jeans, accessorized with a Louis Vuitton bag.

SEVENTEEN’s THE8

SEVENTEEN's THE8 has maintained a longstanding relationship with the brand over the past few years, consistently impressing with his impeccable style at various events. At LV’s Paris Fashion Week, he was spotted wearing a grey large checked blazer paired with a white shirt and black plaid pants. His outfit highlighted his sleek fashion sense and contributed to his striking presence at the event.

NCT’s Yuta with GOT7’s BamBam, Jackson and more

NCT's Yuta showcased a stylish ensemble at the event, featuring a dark-colored blazer and flared pants that highlighted his arms. He accessorized with an LV bag, adding to his sophisticated look.

Yuta posed alongside GOT7's Jackson and BamBam, who made striking appearances themselves. Jackson sported an all-black outfit reminiscent of his Magic Man era style, exuding a charismatic vibe. Meanwhile, BamBam, newly appointed as a house ambassador for the brand, donned an all-black look, embodying a cool and mysterious aura at the show.

Yuta was not only seen posing alongside Gong Yoo and Hollywood star Steven Yeun but also with Japanese actors Dori Sakurada and Akaso Eiji. Additionally, he engaged in conversation with Hollywood singer Sabrina Carpenter during the event.

More about Gong Yoo’s recent activities

On April 24, it was reported that Gong Yoo is considering the lead role in a new project written by acclaimed scriptwriter No Hee Kyung. It was earlier revealed that Song Hye Kyo is also in positive discussions to join the drama.

In response to these reports, a representative from Gong Yoo's agency, Management SOOP, confirmed that Gong Yoo has indeed received an offer for No Hee Kyung's new project and is currently reviewing it.

According to reports, Noh Hee Kyung's upcoming project is a modern historical drama that delves into the realistic portrayal of people within the broadcasting industry. The drama aims to capture the passion and challenges faced by those who navigated through a turbulent historical period, witnessing the emergence of South Korea’s entertainment industry.

Noh Hee Kyung, known for her acclaimed works like It's Okay, That's Love, Dear My Friends, and Our Blues, has a history of collaboration with Song Hye Kyo in dramas such as Worlds Within (2008) and That Winter, The Wind Blows. Directing this ambitious project will be Lee Yoon Jung, renowned for her successful works including Coffee Prince starring Gong Yoo, Cheese in the Trap, and The Lies Within.

