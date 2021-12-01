Gong Yoo has officially joined Instagram by making an interesting 'Squid Game' reference; Find out

On December 1, Gong Yoo's agency Management SOOP shared that they had launched a new Instagram account for him to convey the actor's daily life and happenings. The handle's name is - @_gongyoo_official_. Gong Yoo has no other social media, and this account is directly managed by Management SOOP.

The actor made a quirky reference to Netflix's popular survival series 'Squid Game', wherein he made a small cameo as a salesman who recruits people in The Game. He posted a picture of a deliciously cooked 'Squid'. In his second post, Gong Yoo shows the back of his basketball jersey that has his last name Gong written on it with the number '30'. He only follows his agency Management SOOP and has 442 k followers at the moment.

You can check out Gong Yoo's Instagram post below:

Meanwhile, Gong Yoo is set to make his return to the small screen through the Netflix series 'The Silent Sea' on December 24. 'The Silent Sea' is a futuristic drama set on Earth in 2075, which has been desertified and drained of its natural resources. A special team is given the task of a secret mission on the abandoned research station on the moon, which is referred to as 'the silent sea.' Prolific actors like Bae Doona and Gong Yoo will star in the lead roles. Bae Doona will star as Song Ji Ahn, a space biologist; Gong Yoo as Han Yoon Jae, the team leader; Lee Joon as Ryu Tae Seok, a senior engineer; Kim Sun Young as Hong Ga Young, the team doctor; Lee Moo Saeng as Gong Soo Hyuk, the head of security; and Lee Sung Wook as Kim Sun, the spaceship pilot.

