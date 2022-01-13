Gong Yoo has reportedly declined to star in Kim Eun Hee's new drama 'Evil'

'The Silent Sea' star Gong Yoo has reportedly turned down the offer to star in screenwriter Kim Eun Hee's next drama 'Evil'. It is revealed that the production team has already begun searching for another actor to fill for Gong Yoo.

'Evil' is star screenwriter Kim Eun Hee's next ambitious project. She is known for her highly successful projects such as the tvN drama 'Signal' and the Netflix original series 'Kingdom'. Alongside Gong Yoo, actress Kim Tae Ri was offered the female lead role. 'Evil' recently gathered excitement at the news of a possible star-studded cast line-up of Gong Yoo and Kim Tae Ri. However, according to recent reports, Gong Yoo's casting, unfortunately, fell apart, for reasons undisclosed.

The show would have been his next work after Netflix' mini-series 'The Silent Sea', and he would have been set to work opposite 'Twenty Five-Twenty One' star Kim Tae Ri. As Gong Yoo suddenly turned down this upcoming opportunity, many are wondering if there is a reason such as a better drama on the horizon for him. Our guess is as good as yours! Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for further updates.

