Gong Yoo REVEALS he sent an autograph to BLACKPINK member Lisa who considers the Goblin star as her ideal type

In a recent interview, Seo Bok star Gong Yoo revealed that he had sent over an autograph to BLACKPINK member Lisa, who is a big fan of the Goblin star.

Over the past few years, BLACKPINK member Lisa has shared on a variety of occasions that her ideal type is none other than Gong Yoo. Particularly, it's his titular role in Goblin that she just can't get enough of. And, it's not just Lisa but even Rosé and Jisoo, who are big fans of the handsome 41-year-old actor.

As Yoo is currently on a promotional spree for his upcoming sci-fi film Seo Bok, a recent appearance on KBS2's Entertainment Relay Live saw the actor discussing Lisa finding him to be her ideal type. Via Allkpop, when the reporter told the actor that female celebrities tend to pick him as their ideal type, Yoo's Seo Bok co-star piped in that Lisa was his fan as well. To this, a shy Yoo humbly revealed, "I saw an article about it. She asked for an autograph, so I sent one over. I didn't personally give one to her. I'm thankful that she watches my projects."

We can already imagine what Lisa's epic reaction will be when she finally gets to meet her ideal type in person!

During BLACKPINK's recent appearance on Knowing Brothers, Lisa had confessed that it's not just her but even her mother is a big fan of Yoo and absolutely adores him. We really can't blame Lisa and her mom as Gong Yoo is totally our ideal type as well.

Meanwhile, speaking of Seo Bok, the movie also stars Record of Youth star Park Bo-gum and is slated to release in Korea on December 2.

