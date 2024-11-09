Gong Yoo reveals The Trunk co-star Seo Hyun Jin surprised him with ginseng liquor as birthday present

The Trunk is an upcoming South Korean series starring the popular actor Gong Yoo alongside Seo Hyun Jin. Ahead of its release, the co-stars guest-starred for a YouTube talk show titled Just an Excuse and spoke immensely about the upcoming K-drama and their experiences related to it.

On November 9, 2024, Gong Yoo and Seo Hyun Jin appeared on the YouTube talk show Just an Excuse hosted by Yoo Jae Suk. Both actors talked extensively about their upcoming K-drama The Trunk which the fans are extremely excited about. Moreover, Gong Yoo revealed that for his birthday, Seo Hyun Jin gifted him a ginseng liquor, indicating a close relationship they share.

During the show, Yoo Jae Suk playfully pointed out to Gong Yoo that he had about eight mobile games downloaded on his phone and asked why he played so many. Gong Yoo explained that he had originally downloaded an English-learning app, which required watching ads unless he paid for it. He mentioned that after frequently encountering game ads, he eventually succumbed to one.

Gong Yoo further explained that he felt “gaslit” by the repetitive ads, which eventually wore him down. He started with one game, but as he grew tired of it, he would see ads for other games and download them. This cycle led to him having eight games on his phone, although he noted with a smile that he had since quit playing all of them.

Based on the novel Trunk, written by Kim Ryeo Ryeong, the story follows Noh In Ji, an employee for NM, a company specializing in providing spouses for fixed-term, one-year contract marriages. Having just completed her fourth contract, In Ji is matched with her next client, Han Jeong Won, a music producer whose life is marked by lingering pain and loneliness. Jeong Won is haunted by memories of his ex-wife, Seo Yeon, who was the one to originally enlist him with NM.

However, their budding familiarity is interrupted when a mysterious trunk is discovered in a lake, unveiling hidden secrets within NM and pulling them into a suspenseful web of mystery that threatens to shake the very foundation of their relationship.

Directed by Kim Kyu Tae and written by Park Eun Young, the show will be making its premiere on November 29, 2024.

