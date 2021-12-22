Gong Yoo REVEALS why he decided to return with ‘The Silent Sea’

On December 21, the cast and crew of Netflix’s upcoming Korean series, ‘The Silent Sea’ were present for the press conference at 11 AM KST (7:30 AM IST). In attendance were actors Bae Doona, Gong Yoo, Lee Joon, Kim Sun Young, Lee Mu Saeng and Lee Sung Wook along with creator and writer Park Eun Kyo, Director Choi Hang Yong, Executive Producer Jung Woo Sung.

Following the unveiling of the first Korean Sci-Fi space thriller, the cast sat down to share their experiences about the filming of this novel piece of creation. All eyes were on actor Gong Yoo who will make his much anticipated return to the world of K-dramas with this series. In the wake of the unparalleled success of his last drama, ‘Guardian: The Lonely and Great God’ aka ‘Goblin’, Gong Yoo had decided to step away from the scene and many were awaiting his return. He briefly gave a cameo in the critically acclaimed 'Squid Game' earlier this year.

After 5 years, the actor will now return in all his glory as Han Yoon Jae, the team lead en route to the Balhae Space Station. Curious as to why he would choose ‘The Silent Sea’ as his comeback drama, Gong Yoo expressed his views on the show and dished on his decision. “I chose to be a part of ‘The Silent Sea’ because I had always wanted to challenge myself to play a role in a genre series.”

He further supported his words saying, “As a member of the audience, when I like to consume content, I am very interested in a dystopian backdrop. So everything kind of came together in terms of the subject matter, the story and backdrop. It all felt very refreshing.”

Gong Yoo continued, “There was no particular reason to not join the production. It made me want to take on a new challenge. I am someone who looks at diversity often and there were a lot of times when I felt we could do better as we did not have a diverse range of content coming from Korea. We hear a lot of stories within the same genre and so as an actor I always thought of expanding that horizon.”

