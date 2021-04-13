Gong Yoo shares how he initially rejected Seobok, his experience with junior actor Park Bo Gum & more

The upcoming film ‘Seobok’ is many fans' dreams come true as they get to see Gong Yoo and Park Bo Gum together. Know about its release date and Gong Yoo’s thoughts about the movie here.

Everyone’s favourite Train To Busan actor Gong Yoo and Park Bo Gum starrer Seobok will now release on April 15 both in theatres and on TVing, CJ ENM’s OTT platform, according to an interview conducted by Newsen on April 13! While Park Bo Gum is currently serving in the military, Gong Yoo will be the only one taking part in the movie promotions.

‘Seobok’ is a sci-fi film starring the two most loved male actors in the lead, which definitely created a large wave of fans eagerly waiting for it. Originally supposed to release in December 2020, the movie was delayed due to the pandemic but now will finally release! In the interview, the 41-year-old charming Gong Yoo talked about the movie, how it was working with Park Bo Gum and much more! Let’s dive into it.

The story of the film revolves around Ki Heon (Gong Yoo) being tasked with a final mission of ensuring the safe transportation and protection of the first human clone Seobok (Park Bo Gum). As the theme talks about life and death, Gong Yoo said that Seobok was more like a homework assignment for him. He said that Seobok is a movie that makes him think about a problem and participate in it, in order to try to solve it. He also revealed that he had first rejected the offer because he thought that the story was too big for him to convey. However, after talking in detail with director Lee Yong Joo, he finally was ready to play Ki Heon.

Talking about his co-star Park Bo Gum, he explained he at first thought that Park Bo Gum would be no fun because he’s so upright and honest! He also added that the role he’s playing in the movie is of a different kind and will help him expand his spectrum of works he has been doing, after he comes back from the military. He even said that if Park Bo Gum was by his side, he would’ve been less nervous for the press conference, citing that he does feel alone promoting the movies. However, he did get an impromptu phone call from Bo Gum who sounded ecstatic when he heard the movie was finally releasing!

He also talked about how this is the first time he is acting with a junior male actor, while revealing that he didn’t know Park Bo Gum was casted. He has majorly acted with senior actors so this was his first time leading with a junior male actor. People liked their chemistry on set and he hopes that it entertains the viewers too!

On a different note altogether, Gong Yoo talked about his character’s swearing in the movie, adding that he wished he could swear more. He thought about how he had always been playing a nice guy, so he loved this refreshing change!

When asked about his 20th year in the industry, he said that he wasn't keeping count. He found out about this after hearing from his fans! He added that many people have been nagging him to take care of his appearance with laser treatment in advance but he wants to stay fit and healthy without all of those as long as his joints allow him to. He did admit that he didn’t feel the same physically as before but he said he’ll exercise harder.

Fans can watch the movie in theatres or on TVing from April 15 onwards.

How excited are you for the movie? Let us know in the comments below!

Credits :News1Newsen

